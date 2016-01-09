Elevator Pitch: Keaton Row’s Site for Fashion Stylists

Keaton Row co-founder Cheryl Han will pitch her social commerce business to investors on Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton on Friday.

The investors, who will include Deborah Farrington from Starvest Partners, John Frankel from ff Ventures and Brian Rich from Catalyst Investors, will then evaluate the startup’s potential.

Keaton Row, which Han started in late 2012 with Harvard Business School classmate Elenor Mak, aims to connect stylists with clients and retailers. The ultimate goal is to make “the luxury and convenience of personal styling accessible to all women.”

Their online platform offers curated styles from brands like Nordstrom and Shopbop. After filling out a profile, members are matched with a stylist that creates custom looks. Although the service is free for consumers, stylists get a cut of any purchases that are made, with an average order of $350. It currently has over 3,000 registered stylists and 10,000 registered clients.

Keaton Row says that although “ecommerce has provided the convenience of shopping from home,” that leaves consumers with an “overwhelming amount of options.” The startup is hoping to mimic the traditional in-store experience where a salesperson provides suggestions.

The startup is targeting the “busy working woman,” in an effort to make the online shopping experience more personalized. “She loves clothes and cares about looking great, but who has the time to go shopping anymore?" Han asks.

Keaton Row has already received over $4 million in funding from investors including Menlo Ventures, Rho Capital and Grape Arbor Venture. It is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Montreal.