Egypt Finance Minister Says Economy Hit by Protests

Egyptian Finance Minister Samir Radwan said the country's economy had been damaged by week-long protests against President Hosni Mubarak's rule but denied it had been plunged into chaos.

"There is a crisis, there is no doubt about it. Certainly I wouldn't deny that the economy has suffered," he told BBC Radio 4 in an interview.

Radwan, sworn in to the new cabinet on Monday, declined to say if he thought Mubarak would quit.

"Frankly speaking, he was determined, he was composed. He had one concern and the concern is to respond to the cabinet, respond to the demands of these people without any delay," he said.