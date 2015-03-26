ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo: April rate hike possible

MADRID (Reuters) - An April rate increase is possible as the European Central Bank continues its mission to control inflation, ECB Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in an interview published on Sunday.

Asked about the impact of a rate hike for Spain, whose economy is recovering at a slower pace than others in the euro zone, Gonzalez-Paramo said the consequences would be the same.

"It must be clear that the ECB does not think about a specific country when taking these decisions, but about the euro zone as a whole," Gonzalez-Paramo told Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)