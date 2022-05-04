EBay shares fall on quarterly loss, lowered outlook

EBay joined the list of e-commerce retail casualties reporting a loss and cutting its outlook.

The company's revenue forecast for the second-quarter revenue is between $2.35 billion and $2.40 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That comes in under analyst expectations of $2.54 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its full-year forecast also misses expectations.

That sent shares down in extended trading by 6%.

For the year, eBay sees a loss from continuing operations of 5 cents to 25 cents a share, or an adjusted profit of $3.90 to $4.10 a share, and $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion in revenue.

That is down from an earlier projection for a profit from continuing operations of $3.15 to $3.35 a share, or $4.20 to $4.40 a share as adjusted, and $10.3 billion to $10.5 billion in revenue.

In the post-earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Priest pointed to the business taking a hit from the conflict in Ukraine, which has impacted e-commerce traffic in European markets.

AMAZON, INTEL SHARES FALL ON RESULTS, FORECASTS

Rivals such as Amazon.com and Etsy Inc. have reported similar weakness.

EBay's gross merchandise volume fell 20% to $19.4 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EBAY EBAY INC. 54.42 +0.96 +1.80%

The company reported a first-quarter loss of $1.34 billion, or $2.28 a share. On an adjusted basis, profit from continuing operations was $1.05 a share.

Revenue fell 6% to $2.48 billion, just above expectations of $2.46 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The forecast for earnings in the current period of 87 cents to 91 cents per share was below the average analyst view of $1.01 per share.

Reuters contributed to this report.