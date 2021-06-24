Durable goods jump as transportation orders rebound

A rebound in transportation purchases helped drive an improving durable goods report.

New orders for manufactured big-ticket items rose a seasonally adjusted 2.3% month-over-month in May, a reversal of April’s surprise 1.3% decline, as reported by the Commerce Department.

Transportation equipment led the increase rising by $5.2 billion or 7.6 percent to $74.2 billion after two straight monthly declines.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 243.57 -0.21 -0.09%

Aircraft orders, excluding defense, rose 27.4% slightly less than the prior month's 31.5% increase.

Minus the transportation component, orders are anticipated to rise 0.3%, slightly lagging April’s 1.0% pop.

Orders for core capital goods, a closely watched proxy for business spending, dropped 0.1% in May, well below the previous month’s 2.2% spike.