Durable goods jump as transportation orders rebound

Aircraft orders rose by 27.4%

Markets will be 'shocked' if Fed tapers: Expert

A rebound in transportation purchases helped drive an improving durable goods report. 

New orders for manufactured big-ticket items rose a seasonally adjusted 2.3% month-over-month in May, a reversal of April’s surprise 1.3% decline, as reported by the Commerce Department. 

Transportation equipment led the increase rising by $5.2 billion or 7.6 percent to $74.2 billion after two straight monthly declines. 

Aircraft orders, excluding defense, rose 27.4% slightly less than the prior month's 31.5% increase. 

Minus the transportation component, orders are anticipated to rise 0.3%, slightly lagging April’s 1.0% pop. 

Orders for core capital goods, a closely watched proxy for business spending, dropped 0.1% in May, well below the previous month’s 2.2% spike.