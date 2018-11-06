Drugmaker Lilly's 3Q profit more than doubles

article

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly’ss third-quarter profit more than doubled, led by higher demand for its newer treatments such as diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis medicine Taltz.

Net income rose to $1.15 billion or $1.12 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $555.6 million or 53 cents per share a year earlier, Lilly said on Tuesday.

Lilly's net income a year earlier was hurt by a write-down expense of more than $400 million.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $6.06 billion.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)