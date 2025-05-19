Expand / Collapse search
Tariffs
Drink company that sells Guinness and Johnnie Walker sees $150M profit hit from tariffs

Diageo's February estimate of tariff impact was $50 million higher

The world's biggest spirits maker, Diageo, said on Monday that the impact of President Trump's tariffs is expected to be $150 million "on an annualized basis."

A 10% tariff on United Kingdom and European imports into the U.S. is the causing factor, the company said in a fiscal third quarter trading statement.

"In the third quarter we delivered strong organic net sales growth and are on track to deliver on our guidance of sequential improvement in organic net sales performance in the second half of fiscal 25," Diageo CEO Debra Crew said in a statement. 

"We also reiterated our organic operating profit outlook for fiscal 25, including the impact of tariffs based on what we know at this time," she continued. 

Diageo in India

Diageo India's distillery in Matsya industrial area of Alwar, Rajasthan, India, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.  (Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Back in February, Diageo estimated its annualized hit from the duties would be roughly $200 million, after threats of a 25% levy affecting Mexican tequila and Canadian whisky did not materialize.

Diageo plans to save $500 million in costs by 2028 following years of sales declines and revised down its expected hit from U.S. tariffs as the threat of levies on Mexico and Canada receded.

The plan will help the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer deliver about $3 billion in free cash flow per year from fiscal 2026 and reduce debt, Crew said in the statement.

Pint of Guinness in London

A pint of Guinness at the Auld Shillelagh public house on January 29, 2025 in the Stoke Newington area of London, England. (Bryn Colton / Getty Images)

Diageo generates around 45% of sales in the United States from products that must be made in either Mexico or Canada.

The spirits industry was already struggling with a sharp drop in sales amid high interest rates and inflation when President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariff plans that threatened to upend sales further.

Liquor bottles for sale in Germany May 2025

Bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label, Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam whiskey for sale at a store, in Bremen, Germany, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.  (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Reuters contributed to this report. 