DreamWorks Animation, Athlon, Civeo, Tibco Software, and Amag are big market movers

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:
NYSE
Athlon Energy Inc., up $11.59 to $58.32
The oil and natural gas company is being bought by Encana for $5.93 billion in an effort to tap into the booming Permian Basin.
Civeo Corp., down $12.63 to $12.84
The energy industry workforce logistics company said it will move to Canada and it expects a downturn in the fourth quarter.
NiSource Inc., up $2.26 to $40.84
The gas and utility company plans to spin off its natural gas pipeline business into a stand-alone publicly traded company.
General Cable Corp., down $1.07 to $15.45
The cable products company won't proceed with a proposed $250 million debt offering, citing uncertain and weak market conditions.
Nasdaq
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc., up $5.82 to $28.18
The animation studio is said in media reports to be in discussions with telecommunications company SoftBank Corp. about a possible deal.
Tibco Software Inc., up $4.14 to $23.65
The cloud computing software company is selling itself to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for about $3.98 billion.
Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $6.54 to $29.72
The drug developer is buying the women's health care business of Lumara, gaining the key preterm birth prevention drug Makena.
Clovis Oncology Inc., up $5.59 to $48.08
The biotechnology company presented positive midstage study results for its ovarian cancer treatment Rucaparib.