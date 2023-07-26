Dow's winning streak best since 1987

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its 13th straight day of gains on Wednesday, a feat not seen since 1987 when Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

The benchmark added a modest 82 points or 0.23% to hit the milestone which is now at the highest since February 2022, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35520.12 +82.05 +0.23%

The Dow 30 is up 7% year-to-date, is playing catch up to the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 which have gained 35% and 19%, respectively over the same period.

Dow Jones Industrial Average .

The Dow is 3.48% from its record close of 36,799.65 hit Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Planemaker Boeing, considered a solid economic barometer, contributed the biggest gains to the Dow on Wednesday, rising 8% after signaling a production lift for its 737 Max jet as travel demand rebounds. The jet us a narrow body aircraft.

BOEING TO LIFT 737 MAX PRODUCTION AS TRAVEL REBOUNDS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 232.89 +18.70 +8.73%

The milestone also came after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected, by 25 basis points to the highest in 22-years. Chairman Jerome Powell, in his press conference, declined to elaborate on when another hike or pause may occur.

Boeing .

FED HIKES RATES TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN 22-YEARS

"We're looking at the current data in GDP and we're seeing strong spending. We're seeing a strong economy. And it's made us confident that we can go ahead and raise interest rates. Now, for the third time since the March events. And I it seems like the economy is weathering this well. But of course, we're watching it carefully and expect to continue to do that" he said.