Dow’s 500-point jump one for the record books

By StocksFOXBusiness

Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt on the outlook for stocks.video

Tax reform not priced into stocks yet?

Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt on the outlook for stocks.

Thursday is set to be another record-setting session on Wall Street, with stocks returning to their winning ways after a brief dip on Wednesday. Energy shares were leading the charge as oil continued to climb, with prices that hit a three-year high. The Dow Industrials, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000, the Dow Transports, and the S&P 500 all hit all-time intraday highs, while four Dow stocks hit intraday records: Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), UnitedHealth (UNH) and JPMorgan (JPM). JPMorgan will release its latest quarterly results Friday morning. The Dow, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are all on pace for a record close.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow stretched above 25,500 points during trading on Thursday. It has been just seven trading sessions since the Dow crossed the 25,000-point milestone in the fastest 1,000-point move in history. The subsequent rally marked the fastest 500-point move on record, according to the WSJ Market Data Group.

More from FOX Business

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments