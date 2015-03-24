Dow Transports Drive to New Highs

The Dow Jones Transportation Average continues to drive to new highs, hitting its fourth in a row and its 16th for the year.

Six members of the index are poised to close at records, including two airlines (LUV, DAL), two truckers (R, LSTR) and two railroads (NSC, CSX). Two of these names have been on a tear lately: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is hitting its 32nd record high of the year and the fourth in a row, while Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is chugging along to a fifth consecutive record.

Dow Transports: All-Time Highs