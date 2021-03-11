Dow hits record, Coupang IPO in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened in record territory Thursday a day after President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan cleared Congress.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32504.7 +207.68 +0.64% SP500 S&P 500 3934.49 +35.68 +0.92% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13312.298524 +243.47 +1.86%

The Dow was higher by 120 points, or 0.37%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.73% and 1.58%, respectively.

The early gains, which come as bond yields ease, come a day after the Dow closed above 32,000 for the first time.

Investors are also awaiting Coupang's highly anticipated initial public offering. The so-called Amazon of S. Korea will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The further easing of bond yields has high-flying technology stocks, including Tesla, outperforming.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ORCL ORACLE CORP. 65.88 -6.31 -8.74%

In earnings, Oracle Corp. posted cloud revenue that fell short of expectations but its sales of more than $10 billion put the company on track for a record year. The enterprise software company increased its dividend payout and the size of its share repurchase program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 10.42 +0.59 +6.01%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and said as of Friday about 90% of its U.S. theaters have reopened. The company said COVID-19 vaccines and a number of blockbuster releases will lift sales this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RBLX ROBLOX CORP. 72.00 +2.53 +3.64%

Meanwhile, shares of video game maker Roblox Corp. were sharply higher after a filing showed investment manager Cathie Wood purchased more than 50,000 shares during its New York Stock Exchange debut. The stock gained 54% on Wednesday, closing at $69.50 after setting a reference price of $45.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 80 cents to $65.24 per barrel and gold gained $6.10 to $1,727.90 an ounce.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were trading up 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively, after the European Central Bank said it would purchase bonds at a "significantly faster" pace than the curent level. Elsewhere in the region, Britain’s FTSE 100 was lower by 0.09%.

Asian markets rallied across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite advancing 2.36%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 1.65% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 0.6%.