Dow hits record, Coupang IPO in focus
Oracle Corp. cloud sales missed estimates
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened in record territory Thursday a day after President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan cleared Congress.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|32504.7
|+207.68
|+0.64%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3934.49
|+35.68
|+0.92%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13312.298524
|+243.47
|+1.86%
The Dow was higher by 120 points, or 0.37%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.73% and 1.58%, respectively.
The early gains, which come as bond yields ease, come a day after the Dow closed above 32,000 for the first time.
Investors are also awaiting Coupang's highly anticipated initial public offering. The so-called Amazon of S. Korea will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The further easing of bond yields has high-flying technology stocks, including Tesla, outperforming.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ORCL
|ORACLE CORP.
|65.88
|-6.31
|-8.74%
In earnings, Oracle Corp. posted cloud revenue that fell short of expectations but its sales of more than $10 billion put the company on track for a record year. The enterprise software company increased its dividend payout and the size of its share repurchase program.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|10.42
|+0.59
|+6.01%
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and said as of Friday about 90% of its U.S. theaters have reopened. The company said COVID-19 vaccines and a number of blockbuster releases will lift sales this year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|RBLX
|ROBLOX CORP.
|72.00
|+2.53
|+3.64%
Meanwhile, shares of video game maker Roblox Corp. were sharply higher after a filing showed investment manager Cathie Wood purchased more than 50,000 shares during its New York Stock Exchange debut. The stock gained 54% on Wednesday, closing at $69.50 after setting a reference price of $45.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 80 cents to $65.24 per barrel and gold gained $6.10 to $1,727.90 an ounce.
In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were trading up 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively, after the European Central Bank said it would purchase bonds at a "significantly faster" pace than the curent level. Elsewhere in the region, Britain’s FTSE 100 was lower by 0.09%.
Asian markets rallied across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite advancing 2.36%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 1.65% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 0.6%.