Dow, S&P 500 Close Lower As Oil Prices Drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index closed lower Monday as oil prices slipped, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished at its highest level in more than a year. The Dow industrials closed down 27.73 points, or 0.2%, at 18,404.51, weighed by more than 3% drops in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. The S&P 500 declined 2.76 points, or 0.1%, at 2,170.84, as the energy sector dropped 3.3%. Oil prices settled down 3.7% at $40.06 a barrel. The Nasdaq rose 22.06 points, or 0.4%, to close at 5,184.20, its highest close since July 21, 2015.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below