Dow record, Buffett’s $1 trillion win and Boar's Head's crisis

U.S. stocks ended the week mixed and the month with healthy gains as investors headed into the long Labor Day weekend. The Dow notched a new record high after a fresh inflation report signaled more cooling.

The stock rally has 401(k) holders enjoying the ride with the number of millionaires growing.

Warren Buffett, as usual, is ahead of the game, with his Berkshire Hathaway crossing the $1 trillion mark in value.

AI darling Nvidia didn't disappoint, but investors still weren't impressed.

Dollar General and Big Lots are the latest to disclose big struggles, while Foot Locker makes a key move.

Boar’s Head's crisis deepens after shocking food safety lapses exposed.

Walmart is big, but it wants to get bigger at the expense of a big rival.

Ford updates its DEI policy, the latest Fortune 500 company to do so.

SEE IT: Citadel's new Miami headquarters brainchild of billionaire founder Ken Griffin.

DOW DELIVERS: The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its 26th record high ahead of the Labor Day weekend…more on the markets. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge pleased Wall Street ahead of the highly anticipated September meeting…continue reading here.

FLUSH: The number of 401(k) millionaires is climbing. Are you in this exclusive club?…continue reading here.

WINNING: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway crossed $1 trillion in value, the first non-tech company to hit that milestone…continue reading here. check Berkshire's B-shares here.

NVIDIA HO-HUM: Nvidia is firing on all cylinders, but investors gave the latest quarter a yawn…continue reading here. Shares fell for the week but are still up over 138% this year check Nvidia shares here.

RETAIL ROULETTE: Big Lots could be closer to bankruptcy continue reading here. This as Dollar General, where goods are priced on average between $1.00-$1.25, says its customers can't afford many items…continue reading here. Elsewhere, athletic retailer Foot Locker is fleeing New York City…continue reading here.

BOAR'S HEAD CRISIS: Newly uncovered documents revealed catastrophic safety failures at a deli meat plant as fatalities mount… continue reading here.

WALMART WANTS AMAZON: The nation's largest retailer is taking on the largest online retailer in a battle for consumer dollars…continue reading here. Meanwhile, Walmart shares hit another record high, check Walmart shares here.

FORD FLIPS: Ford is backing away from some of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, becoming the latest American firm to pump the brakes on "woke" policies this year and joining the likes of John Deere, Lowe's and Tractor Supply continue reading here.

WELCOME TO MIAMI: Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is ready to make a splash with the firm's new Miami headquarters after dumping Chicago…continue reading here.

