Dow Pares Gains, Nasdaq Turns Red Amid Euro Uncertainty

A broad rally lost momentum, and the Nasdaq even dipped into the red, after developments on the euro zone debt crisis spooked traders late in the trading session on Tuesday.

As of 3:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.6 points or 0.54%, to 11,462, the S&P 500 climbed 2.7 points, or 0.19%, to 1,206 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 16 points, or 0.61%, to 2,597.

The markets made a swift turn on a report European inspectors would wait until early-October to make a decision on whether to provide Greece with another aid tranche, according to trading sources.

Greece has an enormous level of public debt, and required a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and European Union to avoid a bailout that analysts say could put the European financial system in peril. In fact, then markets have made dramatic moves on developments in the euro zone debt crisis in recent months.

Many sectors, which had been solidly higher much of the day, slipped into the red on the report.

The Federal Reserve started its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is widely expected to commence another round of economic stimulus in light of stalling economic expansion in the U.S. and abroad.

"Although not a done deal, we see a high probability that the Federal Open Market Committee ... will announce further easing steps at the conclusion of this week’s meeting," economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

Economists are expecting the Fed to embark on a program that has been widely dubbed "Operation Twist," wherein the central bank would sell short-term Treasury bonds and buy longer term ones, effectively lengthening the maturity of its balance sheet .

The Fed's final decision is expected at roughly 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Standard & Poor's slashed Italy's sovereign debt rating by one notch to "A," in a move that came earlier than expected. The ratings company cited a weakening political and economic environment in its decision to make the move. Additionally, S&P kept its outlook at negative, meaning another downgrade could be on the horizon for Europe's third-largest economy.

Despite European markets largely shrugging off the move, economists that focus on Europe have said this is yet another setback for the currency bloc, which has been in the throes of a debt crisis for months.

"Contagion risks (or the risk the crisis could spread to other countries) remain elevated, and the market's [skepticism] extends beyond Italy and now questions the survival of the euro area itself," economists at Barclays Capital wrote in a research note.

In currencies, the euro fell 0.07% against the U.S. dollar, while the greenback fell 0.13% against a basket of world currencies.

Energy futures were broadly higher, helped by a weakening dollar. Light, sweet crude climbed $1.62, or 1.9%, to $87.32 a barrel. Wholesale RBOB gasoline rose 2 cents, or 0.8%, to $2.72 a gallon.

Gold jumped $30.20, or 1.7%, to $1,809 a troy ounce. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up to 1.963% from 1.949%.

The English FTSE 100 rose 2% to 5,364 and the German DAX jumped 2.9% to 5,572.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 slumped 1.6% to 8,721 and the Chinese Hang Seng ticked higher by 0.51% to 19,015.