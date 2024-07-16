Dow jumps 742 points, small caps celebrate USA trade
Small Cap benchmark the Russell 2000 hits the highest level since 2022
Investors stepped up pumping money into companies that are considered solid barometers of the U.S. economy as investors eye the 2024 election and a looming rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 742 points or 1.85% registering its best day of the year and the 21st record close of 2024, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|40954.48
|+742.76
|+1.85%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
Powering the rally; United Health, Caterpillar, Boeing and Home Depot, while Merck, Microsoft and Intel dipped.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
|548.83
|+33.43
|+6.49%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|360.58
|+14.78
|+4.27%
|BA.HD
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|125.43
|-2.71
|-2.12%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|449.52
|-4.44
|-0.98%
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|34.34
|-0.12
|-0.35%
The more standout trade came in U.S. Centric small caps in the Russell 2000. It rose 3.5% and is now at the highest level since January 2022 and has gained 11.7% this year.
"The last time the index closed higher by >1% for five consecutive sessions was in 2020, prior to that this had not happened since 1998" wrote Michael P. Reinking, CFA in the NYSE’s Market Insights.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
These businesses get the bulk of their profits domestically. Super Micro Computer, Microstrategy, Carvana and E.L.F and Comfort Systems USA are the largest holdings, as outlined by FTSE Russell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SMCI
|SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC.
|876.96
|-20.72
|-2.31%
|MSTR
|MICROSTRATEGY INC.
|1,664.30
|+53.02
|+3.29%
|CVNA
|CARVANA CO.
|145.02
|+2.91
|+2.05%
|ELF
|E.L.F. BEAUTY INC.
|189.12
|-4.93
|-2.54%
|FIX
|COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC.
|330.03
|+7.27
|+2.25%
TRUMP, J.D. VANCE AND STOCK MARKET MOMENTUM: HERE’S WHY
The momentum comes with the Republican National Convention underway, which kicked off with former President Trump naming Senator JD Vance (R) Ohio as his Vice President pick.
And also comes after Trump dodged an unprecedented assassination attempt on Saturday, escaping with minor injuries.
TRUMP NAILS TOP DONATIONS FROM SILICON VALLEY BILLIONAIRES
SALES OF JD VANCE'S 'HILLBILLY ELEGY' MEMOIR SPIKE AFTER TRUMP PICKS SENATOR AS RUNNING MATE
It also follows comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday when he signaled that policymakers can cut rates before inflation falls to their 2% target. The market took notice, and 90% of participants now expect a rate cut in September, as tracked by the CME's FedWatch Tool, which tracks probabilities of rate moves.
The Dow 30, up 8.6% this year, is playing catch-up to the S&P 500’s nearly 19% rise. It also hit a fresh record Tuesday.
S&P 500
As markets shift, the Nasdaq Composite still remains in the lead, up 23% year-to-date powered by AI darlings including Nvidia, Meta, Apple and Microsoft.
Nasdaq Composite