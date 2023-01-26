Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Dow to cut 2,000 jobs, plans to save $1B in costs

Materials science company implementing restructuring plan to navigate economic uncertainties

close
SMBC chief economist Joe Lavorgna joins 'Mornings with Maria' to preview the 4Q GDP release, the January Federal Reserve meeting and the White House considering Lael Brainard for National Economic Council director. video

Economy has signs of 'cracks and fissures': Joe Lavorgna

SMBC chief economist Joe Lavorgna joins 'Mornings with Maria' to preview the 4Q GDP release, the January Federal Reserve meeting and the White House considering Lael Brainard for National Economic Council director.

Dow Inc. will eliminate 2,000 jobs worldwide as part of a corporate restructuring plan to secure $1 billion in cost savings in 2023, the company said on Thursday.

The Michigan-based materials science company said the shakeup was necessary amid ‘near-term macroeconomic uncertainty’.

US GDP GREW AT 2.9% PACE IN FOURTH QUARTER AS ECONOMY COOLS

Dow is also shutting down select assets and further evaluating its global asset base while focusing on Europe "to ensure long-term competitiveness and enhance cost efficiency," according to the company. 

"We are taking these actions to further optimize our cost structure and prioritize business operations toward our most competitive, cost-advantaged and growth-oriented markets, while also navigating macro uncertainties and challenging energy markets, particularly in Europe," Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said.

Dow headquarters logo building

The Dow Chemical Co. logo is displayed on the exterior of an office building in Midland, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. (Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TESLA POSTS Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS, CEO ELON MUSK WEIGHS IN ON EARNINGS CALL

"We remain committed to capitalizing on our long-term growth opportunities in a disciplined and balanced manner, and these actions further position us to advance our decarbonize and grow strategy and strengthen our competitive position," he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The restructuring plan will allocate $500 million for structural improvements and $500 million in operating expense reductions with an emphasis on near-term cash flow.