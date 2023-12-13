Dow closes above 37,000 for first time ever as Powell hints at rate cuts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 37,000 for the first time in history after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled, for starters, that policymakers are likely done raising interest rates and cuts could soon be in the cards.

"We believe that we are likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle. Participants didn't write down additional hikes that we believe are likely. So that's what we wrote down. But participants also didn't want to take the possibility of further hikes off the table. So that's really what we were thinking," Powell said during a press conference following the decision.

Policymakers, in their annual projections, priced in the potential of three rate cuts, with the federal funds rate falling to a range of 4.4% to 4.9%, down from the current 5.25% to 5.50%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 512.30 points, or 1.4%, on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained 1.38% and 1.3%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 37090.24 +512.30 +1.40% SP500 S&P 500 4707.09 +63.39 +1.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14733.96386 +200.57 +1.38%

This is the first record close for the Dow since January 2022, with the benchmark up over 11% for 2023 as of Wednesday.

"This is great news for the equity market and the U.S. economy," said Wharton University professor Jeremy Siegel during an appearance on "The Claman Countdown" following Powell's presser. He predicts the first potential rate cut will come in March, in line with the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

UnitedHealth Group has added the most points to the benchmark since the 36,000 level, while 3M has subtracted the most, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group. Apple also closed at an all-time high and has added $1 trillion in market cap this year alone driving it to $3 trillion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 548.98 +3.32 +0.61% MMM.AAPL n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

As for the economy, inflation, while easing, remains a wildcard for policymakers.

"Inflation has eased from its highs and this has come without a significant increase in unemployment. That's very good news, but inflation is still too high. Ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured, and the path forward is uncertain," Powell added.

INSIDE THE NOVEMBER CPI

Earlier this week, the consumer price index for November eased but certain price pockets remain high.