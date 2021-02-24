Dow 32,000 and the stocks powering the run

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved past its new milestone: 32,000 in what may be one of the strongest signs the U.S. economy is truly on a post-pandemic recovery track.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31802.44 +306.14 +0.97%

The benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks crossed that level Monday, before pulling back, in what is the quickest 1,000 point jump, 40 trading days since reaching 30,000-31,000 which took 29 trading days, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

THIRD ROUND OF STIMULUS ON THE WAY

The Senate's passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus over the weekend also serving as a fresh catalyst.

US ECONOMY POISED FOR HISTORIC REBOUND

DJIA Exceeds 32,000

The rally, which flirted with 32,000 in late February, is being driven by key cyclical names, those that may benefit the most when the economy is on the upswing as it re-opens across the nation in tandem with the vaccine rollout.

Jason Katz, UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager, told FOX Business' "Varney & Co." his firm is telling clients “any new money should go pro-cyclical," he said at the time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 334.47 +7.25 +2.22% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.83 +1.97 +1.31%

Goldman Sachs, benefiting from trading and initial public offerings, has been the biggest contributor adding over 295 points, the investment firm also led the jump to 30,000. JPMorgan shares are also trading at record levels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 150.18 +2.67 +1.81% V VISA, INC. 220.19 +4.97 +2.31%

American Express has added over 179 points, on views consumer spending will pick-up. That stock hitting a fresh record, along with Visa.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAT CATERPILLAR, INC. 221.40 +1.16 +0.53% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 109.69 +0.85 +0.78%

Other contributors include Caterpillar, a beneficiary of building and construction, which added 170 points. As projects come back online post-COVID-19, CAT should benefit, also a looming infrastructure plan would be a nice tailwind.

And Chevron, a smaller rival to Exxon Mobil, has added 127 points. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new stake in the oil major earlier this year to the tune of 48.4 million shares. Buffett is known for his longterm investing.

DISNEY+ SUBSCRIBERS SOAR TO 94.9 MILLION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 202.02 +12.18 +6.42%

Also, Disney, which has been hampered by the closing of its parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, added 125 points.

There is lots of buzz as the parks reopen, which could come as soon as April 1 in California, Also, the entertainment giant's streaming service Disney+ attracts new users, currently nearing 100 million.