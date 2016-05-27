Donald Trump Says He Won't Debate Bernie Sanders

Donald Trump said Friday he would not debate Bernie Sanders, after the two White House hopefuls talked separately about the idea in recent days. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said in a statement "it seems inappropriate that I would debate the second place finisher." Sanders is challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, and Clinton is on the cusp of locking up the nod. Trump had entertained Sanders' idea after the Vermont senator suggested it to talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.
