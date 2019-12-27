Expand / Collapse search
Domino's exec dies in snorkeling accident while on luxe vacation

Bauernfeind joined Domino’s in October 2018

Domino’s Pizza Group Chief Financial Officer David Bauernfeind died Thursday in a “tragic accident” while vacationing with his family.

Bauernfeind was snorkeling in Mauritius, a country located off the eastern coast of Africa, at the time of his death, according to The Mirror, a British newspaper. He was with his wife and daughter, the outlet reported.

“David was hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect amongst Domino's colleagues,” the company said in a Friday statement. “He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed.”

Bauernfeind joined Domino’s in October 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Domino's Pizza Group is a separate, publicly traded franchise company based in the U.K.