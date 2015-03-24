Dominion asks feds to begin review of proposed natural gas pipeline project in W.Va., Penn.

Dominion Resources Inc. is asking federal regulators to begin its environmental review of a proposed $500 million project to connect its transmission facilities to a proposed natural gas pipeline.

The Richmond, Virginia-based energy provider says it took the necessary first step Tuesday in the extensive Federal Energy Regulatory Commission review process.

Dominion is proposing to construct and operate about 34 miles of natural gas pipeline loop and modify existing compression facilities in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The company says the project it expected to be in service in late 2018.

One of the projects main customers would be the 550-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline that would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. That project is a joint venture between Dominion, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and AGL Resources.