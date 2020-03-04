Expand / Collapse search
Dollar Tree grapples with lower sales, Family Dollar costs

Revenue missed Wall Street's projections of $6.39 billion

How will coronavirus impact retail sales?

Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger discusses the state of retail as coronavirus concerns continue.

Dollar Tree Inc. reported weaker-than-expected sales for its latest quarter and recorded another impairment charge tied to its Family Dollar business, which has struggled.

The discount retail chain reported fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.8% to $6.32 billion, less than the $6.39 billion consensus estimate compiled by FactSet.

Profit rose to $123 million, or 52 cents a share, from a loss of $2.31 billion, or $9.69 a share, the year earlier, when the company booked a $2.73 billion charge against the value of the Family Dollar unit.

Dollar Tree said it recorded a $313 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the latest quarter against the value of the Family Dollar unit.

The company said it earned an adjusted profit of $1.79 a share, 3 cents higher than forecasts from analysts.

Enterprise same-store sales ticked up 0.4% in the quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree fell 3.9% in premarket trading.