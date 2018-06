Dollar Thrifty Automotive

The company posted a quarterly net income of $66.6 million, or $2.13 a share, compared with $49.2 million, or $1.62 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $451.7 million from $443.5 million. Vehicle rental revenue for the quarter was up 2.4 percent.

