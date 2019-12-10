Dollar General starts selling CBD products, crediting consumer demand

Dollar General on Tuesday announced the availability of 20 cannabidiol (CBD) products at about 1,100 of its more-than 16,000 stores in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The variety store also plans to expand the availability of CBD products to Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont by 2020 in an effort to meet customer demand.

"At Dollar General, the customer is at the center of all we do, and the addition of CBD items is an extension of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with a curated and affordable assortment of the products they seek," Dollar General EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Jason Reiser said in a statement.

"As with many of the products we carry in our stores, our decision to offer CBD products is based on customer interests or demands," Reiser added.

WHAT'S ACTUALLY IN YOUR CBD PRODUCT?

CDB products sold by Dollar General will include oil, cream, bath bombs, bath salts and face masks. Dollar General APR Crystal Ghassemi told FOX Business that these products would range from $7 to $20.

Cannabidiol is the second-most prevalent ingredient in cannabis, but consumption of the oil does not create a "high" the same way marijuana does. CBD is often used to treat chronic pain, epilepsy symptoms in children, insomnia, anxiety and sports injuries, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

"In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. ... To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD," the World Health Organization (WHO) states.

Other stores that sell CBD products include CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Ulta Beauty, Urban Outfitters, Whole Foods and more.

