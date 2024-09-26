Disney, Universal in Florida prepare for Hurricane Helene

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando have made some operational changes in preparation for Hurricane Helene.

The Category 3 storm on Thursday continued moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where residents and businesses alike have been preparing for landfall.

The National Hurricane Center advised early Thursday afternoon that Helene was "almost a major hurricane with additional strengthening forecast before landfall in the Florida Big Bend" in the evening.

HELENE STRENGTHENS INTO MAJOR CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE ON APPROACH TO FLORIDA AHEAD OF ‘UNSURVIVABLE’ STORM SURGE

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando are both located in central Florida. Still, they have been monitoring the storm.

Universal Orlando told FOX Business that Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure will serve guests on Thursday until their normal closing times. Meanwhile, it moved up Universal CityWalk’s closing time to 8 p.m.

Its hotels have continued their services "as they focus on taking care of our guests," according to the theme park’s "Weather Updates" webpage.

Universal Orlando called off its Thursday offering of "Halloween Horror Nights." Universal Volcano Bay, its water park, was also not available on Thursday.

"We anticipated a full reopening of our resort including Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, Sept. 27," according to Universal Orlando.

For its part, Disney World said it was "closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Helene as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast members." It also directed FOX Business to its "Weather Updates & Information" page.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The resort was "operating under normal conditions" with some experiences "cancelled (sic) or unavailable" Thursday, according to that webpage.

Guests were unable to visit the Typhoon Lagoon water park or Disney World’s miniature golf courses on Thursday due to hurricane-related closures, per the webpage.

The theme park also scrapped Thursday’s cabana and umbrella rentals and "Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party," it said.

"While Magic Kingdom was scheduled to close today, Thursday, September 26 at 6 p.m., we are extending operating hours until 8 p.m. for guests to enjoy more time in the park," Disney World told FOX Business.

FOX Weather earlier reported on Disney World and Universal’s responses to Hurricane Helene.

HURRICANE HELENE IMPACTING CRUISE LINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA AS STORM INTENSIFIES

The National Weather Service’s NHC told residents in the forecasted path of the storm that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

"Weakening is expected after landfall, but Helene’s fast forward (sic) speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 counties to help officials "make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential storm impacts."