Disney+ password-sharing crackdown reportedly coming soon

Canadian Disney+ subscribers prohibited from sharing passwords with other households starting in November

The Walt Disney Company's streaming service is set to begin a crackdown on password-sharing in Canada beginning in weeks, according to a new report.

Canadian outlet Mobile Syrup reported this week Disney+ emailed customers in the country on Tuesday evening with updates to their subscriber agreement, saying that beginning Nov. 1, the service will start "implementing restrictions on account sharing."

Disney+ logo on a screen

Disney+ is reportedly preparing to crackdown on password-sharing for Canadian subscribers. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household," an excerpt from the agreement reads.

"We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement," it continues. "If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement (including those set forth in Section 6 of this Agreement)."

According to Mobile Syrup, the streaming service's previous terms also prohibited users from sharing accounts, but the company never enforced the rule.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed last month the Disney+ password-sharing crackdown was coming, and said it would likely begin in 2024.