Disney+ password-sharing crackdown reportedly coming soon

The Walt Disney Company's streaming service is set to begin a crackdown on password-sharing in Canada beginning in weeks, according to a new report.

Canadian outlet Mobile Syrup reported this week Disney+ emailed customers in the country on Tuesday evening with updates to their subscriber agreement, saying that beginning Nov. 1, the service will start "implementing restrictions on account sharing."

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household," an excerpt from the agreement reads.

DISNEY TO UP STREAMING PRICES. WHAT COMPETING SERVICES CHARGE FOR SUBSCRIPTION?

"We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement," it continues. "If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement (including those set forth in Section 6 of this Agreement)."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 81.06 +0.93 +1.16%

Walt Disney Co.

According to Mobile Syrup, the streaming service's previous terms also prohibited users from sharing accounts, but the company never enforced the rule.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed last month the Disney+ password-sharing crackdown was coming, and said it would likely begin in 2024.