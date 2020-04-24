Workers behind "Disney on Ice" laid off

PALMETTO, Fla. — The company that brings live shows, including “Disney on Ice” and monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that the coronavirus-induced prohibitions against mass gatherings had forced it to suspend its tours indefinitely. The notification was sent to state officials earlier this month but posted online this week.

“The government is unable to say at this time when it would be willing to allow the resumption of public gatherings, or if so, whether they could be larger than the current limits ranging from 10-250 people,” Kirk McCoy, the company’s vice president for human resources, wrote in the notification.

The 1,464 workers laid off include nearly 325 ensemble skaters, as well as technicians, wardrobe workers, special effects coordinators and other performers.

Among the shows produced by Feld Entertainment are “Sesame Street Live!” “Monster Energy AMA Supercross,” “Disney Live!” “Marvel Universe Live!” and “The Trolls Experience.”

