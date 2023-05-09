Walt Disney World axes Florida park reservation requirements for some guests, reinstates dining plans

Walt Disney World is no longer requiring theme park reservations for date-based tickets.

Starting with visits to the Florida theme parks on Jan. 9, 2024, visitors will simply select a start date for that date or later, purchase the ticket and then will be good to go, the company said in a blog post.

Date-based tickets are the standard option offered to guests.

For some other admission types – including non-dated tickets – theme park reservations may still be required to manage attendance.

Additionally, starting next year, Walt Disney World plans to offer select days on which annual passholders and Disney cast members can visit the parks without needing a reservation.

After that is introduced, the "good-to-go days" will roll out on an ongoing basis. Those days may vary by park, with pass block out dates and capacity limitation ongoing.

This comes following a recent update allowing passholders the opportunity to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. EST without needed a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

For people planning to stay at a Disney Resort hotel, guests will continue to be offered the early theme park entry for visits through next year.

For those staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas, the parks are still offering extended evening hours on select dates at select parks through 2024.

Lastly, Walt Disney World said it was bringing back fan-favorite dining plans as an option for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who purchase a vacation package starting with stays beginning Jan. 9, 2024.

There are two options: packages that include either the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.

Bookings for theme park tickets, Disney Resort hotel stays and packages at Walt Disney World in 2024 will begin on May 31.

The company said the updates would simplify future visits.

"Whether you’re getting ready to experience the feelings of a Disney thrill or counting down the days until your Disney visit, we hope these updates make you feel as excited as we are," they said.