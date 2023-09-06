Disney's Bob Iger kept Bob Chapek from taking his office with private shower when he took over as CEO

Bob Iger reportedly held onto the office he used as CEO of Disney while he stayed on as executive chairman and Bob Chapek took over the CEO job at the entertainment giant.

CNBC reported Wednesday the shower and vanity attached to the office factored into Iger’s desire to keep it instead of immediately giving it to Chapek, who succeeded him as CEO for nearly three years. Disney had apparently installed the shower while Michael Eisner helmed the company.

Until Iger retired, Chapek took up residence in a different one with less square footage, something that happened after a joint conclusion the amenity wasn’t one he would use as much compared to Iger, according to the outlet.

Iger had reportedly used the private shower on "two-shower days." Those days, which he expressed enjoying to Chapek, involved a shower post-early morning workout and another one post-work when he wanted to clean up before events, according to CNBC.

Chapek’s assumption of the office with the shower reportedly took place once Iger finished out his executive chairman position at the end of 2021.

FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment. The anecdote about the office came as part of a larger CNBC report about Chapek and Iger’s relationship.

Chapek’s time as CEO of Disney came to an end in November 2022, when the company revealed Iger would take up that top job again for a two-year span. Iger had previously run the company for a decade and a half, starting in 2005.

Disney investors have pointed to Iger’s next successor as an issue that’s top-of-mind for them.

The company recently upped the length of Iger’s contract, making it so that he will remain CEO until the end of 2026, two years longer than his deal originally slated his tenure to end. At the same time, both Iger and the company noted the importance of finding someone to take over for him.

"The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the Board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition," Iger said in a July press release.