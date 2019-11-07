Disney attempts to stop pay-equity class action

The Walt Disney company is taking steps to stop a potential class action lawsuit filed against the company based on back pay, lost benefits and other compensation.

Continue Reading Below

The suit was first filed on April 3 by long-term employees LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moorein and now includes 10 female Disney employees, according to Deadline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney pushed back on October 18 with paperwork of its own seeking to stop class action certification. Stating the company does not discriminate based on gender and added that determining if the company violated California’s Fair Pay Act would be impossible to prove because the complexity of the organization.

Disney claims the allegations are purely individualized.

“Disney is firmly committed to equitable pay and is prepared to engage with any individual who believes they are not paid equally,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline on Wednesday.

The plaintiff and their main lawyer Lori Andrus want to let the process continue, filing a 22-page opposition Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Whether the class action receives certification will be heard by Judge Daniel Buckley in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 11.