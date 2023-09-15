Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney undecided on ABC sale

CEO Iger said in July he may offload company’s TV assets

close
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz discusses Disney's 'woke' run and teachers union chief Randi Weingarten attacking Florida Gov. DeSantis over education. video

Disney has an agenda to push: Karol Markowicz

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz discusses Disney's 'woke' run and teachers union chief Randi Weingarten attacking Florida Gov. DeSantis over education.

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday said it has not made any decisions on the sale of the ABC television network. 

"While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded," the entertainment company said in a statement. 

Disney Statement 

- "While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded."

DISNEY RELEASING $1,500 BLU-RAY COLLECTION OF 100 MOVIES

According to a Bloomberg report, media personality and producer Byron Allen offered Walt Disney $10 billion for ABC TV, local stations, the FX and National Geographic cable channels.

Byron Allen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Byron Allen attends the Allen Media Group upfront presentation at Avra on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / The Weather Channel) (Getty Images )

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 85.11 +0.62 +0.73%

Bloomberg said Allen is expected to work with banks and private equity companies to finance a potential deal.

DISNEY, CHARTER REACH DEAL RESTORING ESPN TO SPECTRUM AHEAD OF 'MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL'

In July, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he may offload the company’s TV assets because they "may not be core" to the business.

Bob Iger

Los Angeles, CA - January 13: Disney CEO Bob Iger, arrives at the AFI Awards at Four Seasons hotel, in Los Angeles, CA, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The entertainment industrys biggest names mingle, on the awards seasons road toward the Oscars. (Jay L. Cle (Getty Images  / Getty Images)

Iger said he would look at Disney’s traditional TV business, which owns and operates a series of networks like broadcast station ABC and cable channels like ESPN.

COMCAST, DISNEY MOVE UP DATE FOR HULU DEAL

Since Iger’s return last year, Disney has initiated layoffs impacting thousands of employees, while also cutting billions of dollars in spending.

close
Fox News contributor Douglas Murray weighs in on infighting among Democratic lawmakers over border relief funds and the demise of fairy tales on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Disney's new Snow White is spoiling the classic fairy tale: Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray weighs in on infighting among Democratic lawmakers over border relief funds and the demise of fairy tales on 'The Bottom Line.'

Disney

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE