Disney undecided on ABC sale

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday said it has not made any decisions on the sale of the ABC television network.

"While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded," the entertainment company said in a statement.

Disney Statement - "While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded."

DISNEY RELEASING $1,500 BLU-RAY COLLECTION OF 100 MOVIES

According to a Bloomberg report, media personality and producer Byron Allen offered Walt Disney $10 billion for ABC TV, local stations, the FX and National Geographic cable channels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 85.11 +0.62 +0.73%

Bloomberg said Allen is expected to work with banks and private equity companies to finance a potential deal.

DISNEY, CHARTER REACH DEAL RESTORING ESPN TO SPECTRUM AHEAD OF 'MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL'

In July, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he may offload the company’s TV assets because they "may not be core" to the business.

Iger said he would look at Disney’s traditional TV business, which owns and operates a series of networks like broadcast station ABC and cable channels like ESPN.

COMCAST, DISNEY MOVE UP DATE FOR HULU DEAL

Since Iger’s return last year, Disney has initiated layoffs impacting thousands of employees, while also cutting billions of dollars in spending.

Disney

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE