Discover blocks donations to site raising money for Kyle Rittenhouse defense

Discover Financial Services has blocked customers from making donations on a Christian crowdfunding site that was raising money for accused Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, a report said.

GiveSendGo has raised more than $380,000 for the 17-year-old, who has been receiving support in some conservative circles who claim he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two protesters with an AR-15 style rifle during a chaotic night following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The credit card company, in emails to Forbes, said the action was taken for operating regulation violations.The violation wasn't explained.

“We regularly review merchants for operating regulations violations; turning off merchants for violations is a typical process for us, but one we don’t make public,” the company said.

GiveSendGo.com has received more than 9,000 donations for Rittenhouse's defense.

The teen has been charged with shooting three protesters in Kenosha, killing two. Rittenhouse's attorney has said he plans to fight the charges and may not waive extradition from the teen's home state of Illinois to Wisconsin, where he faces charges as an adult.

A GiveSendGo employee said the Rittenhouse fundraising effort is the largest and fastest-growing campaign in the history of the site, according to Forbes.