Discord says working with 'Wallstreetbets' team to moderate its new server

Discord Inc, a messaging platform for online gamers, said on Thursday it was working with the WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room team to moderate its new server.

Continue Reading Below

VARNEY SAYS GAMESTOP IS OPPORTUNITY FOR ANTI-CAPITALISTS

Discord said on Wednesday it had removed the WallStreetBets server from its platform for violating its guidelines on hate speech and spreading misinformation.

The Reddit chat room that has driven stock surges for GameStop and other companies will be allowed back on Discord so long as “they improve their moderation practices”, a Discord spokeswoman said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We have reached out to the moderators to provide them with support and advice”, she added.