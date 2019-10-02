Watch out Amazon! Dick's Sporting Goods set to open seven new stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced they will be opening seven new stores this month, with celebrations planned for each location's grand opening. The plan is designed to expand the retailer’s nationwide presence and continue to fight the threat of online retail.

The new locations -- five will be Dick's while two will be company-owned Golf Galaxy -- will put the total number of Dick's Sporting Goods stores to 732. The athletic giant first opened back in 1948 and now boasts a net worth of $3.69 billion as of Oct. 2019.

The seven new stores will bring approximately 400 jobs to each community, with the company hiring full-time, part-time and temporary employees to staff each new store in Miami Fl., Waterbury, Ct., West Jordan, Ut., as well as Conroe and Dallas, Tx.

A Dick's Sporting Goods-owned Golf Galaxy will open in Downers Grove, Il. and Dallas.

The upcoming grand openings will feature several sports stars, with former MLB pitcher Liván Hernández in Miami, former NFL defensive end Justin Tuck in Waterbury, Utah Jazz small forward Royce O'Neale in West Jordan, as well as Houston running back Lamar Miller in Conroe.

The new store openings come at a time of transition for the sporting goods retailer, as Dick's Sporting Goods looks to shift away from the gun business and sell off eight of their 35 Field and Stream locations, which is Dick's hunting and fishing brand.

Dick's has been recently reevaluating their gun policies following the 2018 Parkland shooting, with the company’s CEO, Ed Stack, announcing that the retailer would stop selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines back in Feb. 2018. All gun sales have been halted at 135 stores already.

The sporting goods retailer also stopped selling electronics, focusing instead on athletic apparel and opening up their own private brands.

