Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Dick's Sporting Goods loses $143M as coronavirus shutters stores

Dick's is 'in a position of strength'

By FOXBusiness
Dick’s Sporting Goods swung to a loss as stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 shuttered stores for the final weeks of March.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based sporting goods retailer lost $143.4 million, or $1.71 a share, in the first quarter as revenue plunged 31 percent from a year ago to $1.33 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 57 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

“Although the business environment of 2020 remains uncertain, Dick's Sporting Goods is in a position of strength,” CEO Edward Stack said in a statement. “We believe coming out of the current crisis, health and fitness will become even more important to the consumer.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.