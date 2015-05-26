Dick's Sporting Goods Affirms 2015 Outlook Ahead Of Analyst Meeting

Dick's Sporting Goods affirmed on Tuesday its fiscal first-quarter and full-year earnings-per-share outlooks ahead of a gathering of Wall Street analysts later in the day. The sporting goods retailer expects EPS of 49 cents to 53 cents for the quarter ended April and of $3.10 to $3.20 for the year, compared with the FactSet consensus of 52 cents and $3.18, respectively. The company expects same-store sales to be flat to up 2% from a year ago in the first quarter and up 1% to 3% for the year, in line with the FactSet consensus of 1.4% and 2.6%, respectively. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has climbed 18% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.6%.
