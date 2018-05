Shares of some top department store retail companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Kohl's Corp. rose $.86 or 1.2 percent, to $75.33.

Continue Reading Below

Macy's Inc. rose $.34 or .5 percent, to $66.79.

Nordstrom rose $.27 or .4 percent, to $76.70.

J.C. Penney Co. fell $.06 or .7 percent, to $8.65.

Sears Holdings Corp. rose $.10 or .2 percent, to $42.70.

TJX Companies rose $.72 or 1.1 percent, to $65.97.