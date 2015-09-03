Denver officials promise to work with activists on possible pot use in clubs, hotels, bars

Supporters of a proposed Denver ballot initiative to allow some marijuana use in clubs, bars and hotels are pulling the measure while they negotiate with city officials.

City officials promised to work on a compromise to give time for others to weigh in on the proposal and come up with their own solution.

The Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association says visitors want a safe place to use recreational marijuana, but owners want limits.

Mason Tvert of the Marijuana Policy Project says the city could pass an ordinance that would allow private clubs, or allow patrons of some bars to use vaporizer cigarettes indoors at locations where they are now prohibited.

Marijuana activists have already turned in more than enough signatures to get the question on the November city ballot.