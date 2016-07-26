Democrats Officially Nominate Hillary Clinton For President

Hillary Clinton is officially the Democratic candidate for president, and the first female presidential candidate for any major party. Clinton clinched Tuesday on a voice vote from the Democratic National Convention floor from the South Dakota delegation, putting her over the needed 2,380 delegates needed. Vermont, Bernie Sanders' home state, voted last, giving the senator a chance to speak. In "the spirit of unity," Sanders asked to suspend the rules and nominate Clinton by acclamation. A raucus crowd seconded the call, and Clinton was approved as the nominee to thunderous applause. Clinton will accept the nomination at her speech Thursday night.
