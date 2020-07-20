Delta union says 2,235 pilots volunteer to take exit package to leave airline

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The union representing pilots at Delta Air Lines said Monday that 2,235 pilots volunteered for an early departure package ahead of a Sunday deadline.

Continue Reading Below

In May, Delta and the Air Line Pilots Association said they were working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2,300 pilots.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 26.27 -0.78 -2.88%

On Friday, Delta told pilots it would avoid furloughs if they agreed to reduced guaranteed minimum pay, according to a memo seen by Reuters. As of Friday, more than 1,700 pilots had volunteered, Delta said.

MAJOR AIRLINE LAUNCHES SCREENING PROCESS FOR TRAVELERS WITHOUT MASKS

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson)