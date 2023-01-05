Delta announces free Wi-Fi beginning February 1

Delta Air Lines passengers will soon get access to free Wi-Fi onboard planes.

Travelers will see the free wireless internet start being available on over 500 Delta planes flying the airline’s "most popular routes" on Feb. 1, according to the airline. The new service is being offered in partnership with T-Mobile.

The number of Delta planes offering free Wi-Fi is expected to reach over 700 by the year's end, the company said. The airline plans to make it available across its entire fleet by the end of 2024.

CEO Ed Bastian first announced the news at CES 2023 on Thursday.

"At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different," he said. "Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground."

To connect to the free Wi-Fi, passengers traveling on planes that have it must log in with their SkyMiles number and password. Planes equipped with the free Wi-Fi will have a "new decal located near the boarding door," according to Delta.

Customers will be able to connect on multiple devices simultaneously, the airline said.

Delta has partnered with Viasat Inc. since early 2021 to offer enhanced connectivity. When the carrier announced that it was teaming up with Viasat, it said the relationship would "lay the groundwork toward a full, fast and free in-flight internet experience as well as future enhancements and personalization on customer seatback screens."

The airline had reportedly conducted tests for supplying free Wi-Fi a couple years prior to that.

Reports that Delta would start offering free Wi-Fi in 2023 surfaced last month, when The Wall Street Journal covered the story, citing people familiar with the matter.

Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.