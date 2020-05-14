Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines to retire Boeing 777 fleet as coronavirus crushes demand

Decision to retire the Boeing jets comes after announcing the retirement of MD-90 aircraft

By FOXBusiness
close
Divine Capital Markets CEO Danielle Hughes says the airline industry will have to reconsider its business model after coronavirus and Clearstead Advisors senior managing director Jim Awad discusses how the market is reacting to Dr. Anthony Fauci's remarks during Tuesday's Senate hearing. video

How many airlines will survive coronavirus?

Divine Capital Markets CEO Danielle Hughes says the airline industry will have to reconsider its business model after coronavirus and Clearstead Advisors senior managing director Jim Awad discusses how the market is reacting to Dr. Anthony Fauci's remarks during Tuesday's Senate hearing.

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it will retire its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft and remove them from service by the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on travel demand.

Continue Reading Below

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES DELTA TO TEMPORARILY SCRAP SERVICE TO 10 US AIRPORTS

The air carrier’s decision to retire the Boeing jets, which entered service with the airline in 1999 and expanded to 18 aircraft, comes shortly after it announced that it would retire its fleet of aging single-aisle MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft in June.

A Delta Air Lines MD-90 aircraft (Copyright: Delta Air Lines)

“We’re making strategic, cost-effective changes to our fleet to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring Delta is well-positioned for the recovery on the backside of the crisis,” Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West said in a statement.

US AIRLINES TELL CREWS NOT TO FORCE PASSENGERS TO WEAR MASKS

The airline said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the moves were made to “better align our network with lower passenger demand” and “streamline and modernize our fleet, and generate cost savings.” It also said the move to retire the 777 and MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft will result in second quarter non-cash impairment charges of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, before tax.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

More than 650 of the carrier’s mainline and regional aircraft have been parked due to the virus’ impact on the air travel industry, which has been decimated since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting stay-at-home orders issues by state and local governments.

Nearly 177,000 passengers were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country on Wednesday, compared to more than 2.3 million a year ago – a more than 92 percent decrease.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS