Delta Air Lines takes $7B loss as coronavirus grounds flights

Delta Air Lines Inc. booked $3.2 billion in costs due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 during the three months through June and said business will take years to mount a sustainable recovery.

The Atlanta-based air carrier lost $3.86 billion before taxes and other items, or $4.43 per share, as total revenue plunged 88 percent from a year ago to $1.47 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating an adjusted loss of $4.07 a share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

The results illustrate the “truly staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery.”

Delta reduced its late March cash burn by 70 percent to $27 million in June. The air carrier finished the second quarter with $15.7 billion of liquidity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.