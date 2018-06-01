Delaware first state to OK sports gambling

Delaware has become the first state to legalize sports betting, one of many states expected to make that move after the Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports betting.

“Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch,” said Gov. John Carney. “We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”

The state will launch gambling at its three casinos this coming Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Betting will include single-game and championship events for professional football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, soccer and auto racing.

“We have worked closely with Delaware’s three casinos to train lottery and casino staff in preparation for a launch of expanded sports betting, and Delaware is prepared to move forward,” said Rick Geisenberger, secretary of the Delaware Department of Finance, which oversees the Delaware Lottery. “We will continue to provide public updates and additional information through the Delaware Lottery ahead of next week’s launch.”

State officials did not immediately announce anything on college sports betting, according to Deadspin, but it is expected to be allowed, except for games involving the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.

Delaware's move follows the Supreme Court's May 14 decision overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.

The state has prepared an online "how-to-bet guide" for SportsPick, Delaware's sports gambling product.