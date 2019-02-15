Deere's 1Q earnings miss Wall Street's estimates

article

U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co.'s first-quarter earnings on Friday missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by higher raw materials and logistics costs as well as by slowing trade between the United States and its partners, particularly China.

For the quarter ended Jan. 28, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.54 per share, up 14 percent from a year earlier, but below analyst estimates of $1.76 per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Mark Potter)