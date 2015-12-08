Dave & Buster's Shares Rally On Strong Quarterly Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. jumped in Tuesday's extended session after the arcade and restaurant chain posted robust quarterly results. Dave & Buster's reported it swung to third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million, or 11 cents a share, from a loss of $2.2 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 12 cents a share. Revenue grew 17.9% to $192.8 million while same-store sales rose 8.8%. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 3 cents a share on revenue of $185 million. Dave & Buster's shares soared more than 6% in after-hours trading.
