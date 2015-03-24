Dan Duquette of Orioles voted The Sporting News' MLB executive of year

Baltimore's Dan Duquette was voted The Sporting News baseball executive of the year after the Orioles won their first AL East title since 1997.

Duquette also won the award in 1992 as general manager of the Montreal Expos. Duquette became the fourth Baltimore winner after Harry Dalton (1970), Hank Peters (1979, '83) and Roland Hemond (1989).

He received nine votes in balloting announced Monday as the annual general managers' meetings began, one more than Kansas City GM Dayton Moore. The Los Angeles Angels' Jerry Dipoto received five, followed by Oakland's Billy Beane (four) and Washington's Mike Rizzo (three). The New York Yankees' Brian Cashman, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Ned Colletti, Milwaukee's Doug Melvin and Seattle's Jack Zduriencik received one vote each.

The award is voted on by 33 major league executives. Founded in 1886, TSN ended its print edition in 2012 but remains available online.