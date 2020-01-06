Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Dairy giant Borden hits bankruptcy as milk substitutes bleed industry

Associated Press
close
According to the Dairy Farmers of America, members' sales had declined by $1.1 billion dollars in 2018.video

Milk sales fell $1.1 billion in 2018, says report from Dairy Farmers of America

According to the Dairy Farmers of America, members' sales had declined by $1.1 billion dollars in 2018.

Borden is filing for bankruptcy protection, the second major US dairy to do so in as many months.

Continue Reading Below

WHEREVER BUFFALO BILLS PLAY, BREWER LABATT SEES SALES SPIKE

American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with milk substitutes made from soy or almonds, hammering traditional milk and cheese producers like Borden, founded in 1857.

Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas.

Graphic compares annual sales change in cow's milk to alternative dairy/milk products;

Borden Dairy Co. — whose smiling mascot Elsie the cow first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s — says it will continue operations during its financial restructuring.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE