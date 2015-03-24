Daimler revenue up in 2nd quarter, outlook intact but profit lower after 1-time gain in 2013

Automaker Daimler AG is reporting a 6 percent increase in second-quarter revenue and confirming its full-year targets, though net profit declined sharply after being boosted last year by the sale of a stake in Airbus' parent company.

The maker of Mercedes cars said Wednesday that its net earnings for the April-June period were 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), down from 4.58 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue climbed to 31.54 billion euros from 29.69 billion euros.

Daimler's unit sales were up 4 percent, with 628,900 cars and commercial vehicles sold.

The company has been helped by new Mercedes S-Class and E-Class models and by cost-cutting measures.

Daimler says it still expects "significant growth" over the full year in unit sales, revenue and pretax earnings.